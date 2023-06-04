Islam Times - On the occasion of the 34th anniversary of Imam Khomeini's passing away, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman on Sunday said: "The revolution led by Imam Khomeini caused a fundamental change in international equations."

Referring to Imam Khomeini's revolution which is being guided by Ayatollah Khamenei, Nasser Kanaani wrote in his tweeter account that the Islamic revolution was the beginning of a lasting change in the course of history which caused a fundamental change in international equations.Kanaani noted that the flag of seeking justice is based on pure Islam and is raised today more than ever before. "Today Imam Khomeini's thoughts are prominent parts of the political, intellectual, and cultural discourse in the world and an effective international order is being formed," he added.