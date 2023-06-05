0
Monday 5 June 2023 - 21:22

Syrian, Iraqi FMs Discuss Regional Security in Baghdad

Following their meeting, the two ministers addressed journalists and emphasized the importance of combatting drug trafficking along their shared border. Hussein acknowledged Iraq's role as a transit route for drug smuggling and expressed concern over the rising drug consumption in his country. He stressed the necessity of combating this issue to protect both Iraq and Syria.

The humanitarian crisis affecting Syrian refugees was also a topic of discussion during the bilateral meeting. Hussein mentioned their upcoming participation in the Brussels Conference, where they plan to draw attention to the challenging circumstances the Syrians are facing.

For his part, Mikdad highlighted the need for joint efforts between Iraq and Syria to address regional security challenges. He also called for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria by Western nations, describing them as immoral measures that harm the Syrian people.

Mikdad's visit to Baghdad, spanning two days, is part of a series of diplomatic missions aimed at strengthening ties between Syria and the Arab League states.

Earlier this month, the Arab League readmitted Syria as a member, ending its suspension since 2011 when protests and the internal conflict began.

The Arab League now consists of 22 nations. Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, has emphasized the region's pivotal position and urged countries to collaborate on matters of security, stability, and trade.
