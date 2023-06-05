0
Monday 5 June 2023 - 21:27

Russia Repels ‘Large-scale’ Ukrainian Offensive

Story Code : 1062168
Russia Repels ‘Large-scale’ Ukrainian Offensive
According to the ministry, the assault began on Sunday morning. “The enemy’s goal was to breach our defenses in what they assumed was the most vulnerable section of the frontline,” it said in a statement.

“The enemy has failed to reach its goals and was unsuccessful,” the ministry added.

Russian officials said Ukraine had deployed the 23rd and the 31st mechanized brigades from its “strategic reserves,” which were supported in battle by other units.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 250 service members, 16 tanks, three infantry vehicles, and 21 armored vehicles,” the ministry added.

It released a video of what it said were strikes on Ukrainian military vehicles.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed on Saturday that Kiev was ready to launch its long-planned counteroffensive. However, the deputy head of his office, Igor Zhovkva, stated the same day that Ukraine had still not received enough weapons and ammunition to mount a successful campaign.

Kiev has recently stepped up artillery and drone attacks on Russian cities, including a UAV raid on Moscow last week. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday evening that troops had repelled an armed incursion into Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine.

The Russian Volunteer Corps [RDK] and the ‘Freedom of Russia Legion’ – two pro-Kiev groups made up of fighters with neo-Nazi backgrounds – have claimed responsibility for the attack, as they did for similar forays into Russian territory throughout this spring.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel early on Monday morning that a drone strike had caused a fire at an energy infrastructure site. He added that there were no casualties and no power outages.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
5 June 2023
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
5 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
5 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
4 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
By Xavier Villar
3 June 2023
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
3 June 2023
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
3 June 2023
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
3 June 2023
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
3 June 2023
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
3 June 2023
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
2 June 2023
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
2 June 2023