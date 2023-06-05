0
Monday 5 June 2023 - 21:28

Zionist ‘Security’ Cabinet Convenes as Part of Military Exercise Simulating All-out War

Story Code : 1062169
Speaking at the meeting, ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the Zionist regime must be able to respond to a rapidly changing situation in the region. 

"We must be able, if possible, to make swift decisions on critical questions the cabinet would face, in advance, " Netanyahu said. "That is the purpose of this drill," which was dubbed "Firm Hand."

"We are obliged to act against the Iranian nuclear, against the missile attacks against ‘Israel’ and against the possibility of multiple arenas," the Zionist premier claimed.

The planned large-scale two-week-long drill across the occupied territories includes the Air Force conducting simulated “strategic” strikes deep in enemy territory, as well as the Navy carrying out mock attacks and defensive actions.

The drill was pre-planned, rather than stemming from any recent security assessments, a military spokesperson alleged.
