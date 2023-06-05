0
Monday 5 June 2023 - 21:58

Rishi Sunak Failing at Five Priorities: Poll

Story Code : 1062173
Rishi Sunak Failing at Five Priorities: Poll
Almost half a year after the prime minister set out his five key aims - including halving inflation, growing the economy, cutting NHS waiting lists, reducing the national debt and stopping small boat crossings - an Ipsos UK survey found more than 50% of people think the government is doing a bad job on almost all of them, Sky News reported.

In a further blow for Downing Street, the poll found the public tended to think Sunak was doing a worse job on the areas that were most important to them.

According to the poll, the public's top priority was easing the cost of living (with 59% listing it as important), followed by ensuring people can get NHS treatment more quickly (54%) and reducing NHS waiting lists (51%).

But 60% said the government was doing a bad job on easing the cost of living, with only 18% saying it was doing a good job and 62% thought it was not delivering on reducing NHS wait times.

On growing the economy, which 39% listed as one of their priorities, 50% said the government was doing a bad job.

Stopping small boats and ensuring illegal immigrants were swiftly deported was a lower priority for the public, with 29% mentioning it, but it was a much higher priority for people who voted Conservative in 2019 than those who voted Labour.

Almost half of Tory voters listed ensuring the swift removal of illegal immigrants as an important priority - the same number as those who mentioned reducing NHS waiting lists and more than those who listed growing the economy, while only 14% of Labour voters said the same.

Only 15% said they thought reducing the national debt was important.

The public was more likely to think a Labour government would do a better job than the Tories on each of Sunak's priorities.

Some 22% thought the government was doing a good job on that priority, though this was still lower than Labour's score of 29%.

The poll was carried out between May 26 and 30 and surveyed 2,200 British adults about the government's priorities and their thoughts on the outcome of the next general election.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
5 June 2023
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
5 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
5 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
4 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
By Xavier Villar
3 June 2023
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
3 June 2023
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
3 June 2023
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
3 June 2023
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
3 June 2023
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
3 June 2023
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
2 June 2023
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
2 June 2023