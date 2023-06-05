Chinese State Media Slams US Diplomat’s Beijing Visit

Islam Times - A Chinese state-backed newspaper criticized the visit of a senior US State Department official to China, saying his visit was motivated more by Washington’s own goal to portray itself as the side seeking communication and not Beijing.

The United States has been trying to create an image as a responsible country by delivering a “goodwill message” to the outside world that it has been seeking communication with China, and trying to shift the blame to China for the lack of communication or refusal to communicate, the Global Times wrote late on Sunday, citing Chinese experts.The scathing commentary coincided with the arrival of Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink in Beijing, in a visit that the State Department said will see discussions on “key issues in the bilateral relationship” of the two superpowers.Sino-US relations have sunk to new lows since US State Secretary Antony Blinken scrapped a planned trip to China in February after an alleged Chinese spy balloon flew through US airspace.Tensions have further worsened as both sides clashed over matters ranging from democratically governed Taiwan, which China claims as its own, to military activities in the South China Sea, Reuters reported.Laura Rosenberger, chairperson of the American Institute in Taiwan which handles ties in the absence of official relations, arrived in Taipei on Monday for meetings with senior Taiwanese officials, the island’s foreign ministry said.She told Taiwanese media that the United States would not choose sides in Taiwan’s January presidential election and that Washington opposes “external interference” in the vote, the island’s official Central News Agency reported.