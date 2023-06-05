Israeli Forces Assault Palestinian Woman, Detain Youths in West Bank Raid

Islam Times - Israeli forces carried out an act of aggression on Monday as they assaulted a Palestinian woman and detained four youths during a raid into the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp and the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, security sources said.

According to reports from WAFA, Israeli forces entered the camp, raided and ransacked the home of Moayad Al-Sajdi, and detained him. Three others were also detained from the city of Jericho, while an elderly Palestinian woman was subjected to assault.In a separate incident on Sunday, dozens of Palestinians were wounded while confronting a raid by Israeli occupation forces northwest of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. During the raid on Baraqa, 23 civilians were reported to be injured, and a young Palestinian man was arrested.Local sources stated, "A group of settlers, under the protection of the occupation forces, attacked the homes and vehicles of Palestinian citizens in the town of Burqa as the IOF fired gas bombs at the town's residents."Clashes erupted at the entrance to the village of Burqa between Palestinian youths on one side and Israeli occupation forces and settlers on the other, as per the sources.