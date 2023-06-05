0
Monday 5 June 2023 - 22:06

Report Exposes Practice of Allowing US Teachers Accused of Sexual Assault to Transfer Schools

Story Code : 1062180
Report Exposes Practice of Allowing US Teachers Accused of Sexual Assault to Transfer Schools
Published last week, the report from the Defense of Freedom Institute, a conservative think tank, details hundreds of cases in which teachers in public school districts were accused of abuse, but had their records scrubbed before being moved to new positions, where the abuse continued.

Citing earlier research by the Government Accountability Office, the report noted that firing teachers can be a costly process for school districts. As such, the districts often negotiate confidentiality agreements with unions whereby a teacher can resign or be demoted to avoid disciplinary action, before being transferred to another school with a clean slate, RT reported.

The average employee accused of abuse is passed to three different school districts before facing legal consequences, and can abuse up to 73 children in this time.

This system has allowed sexual assault to proliferate, the report claimed. According to the most recent Department of Education data, 13,799 cases of sexual violence and 685 cases of rape or attempted rape were recorded in schools during the 2017-2018 school year, up from 9,649 and 394 in 2015-2016.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration implemented new reporting requirements in 2019, and ordered the department’s Office for Civil Rights to ensure that all reports of sexual abuse were investigated before a district could move an employee. According to the report, President Joe Biden’s administration has not yet implemented these changes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
5 June 2023
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
5 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
5 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
4 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
By Xavier Villar
3 June 2023
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
3 June 2023
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
3 June 2023
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
3 June 2023
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
3 June 2023
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
3 June 2023
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
2 June 2023
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
2 June 2023