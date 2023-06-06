0
Tuesday 6 June 2023 - 12:32

US Military Aid to Ukraine Strains Arms Industry: Pentagon

Story Code : 1062264
US Military Aid to Ukraine Strains Arms Industry: Pentagon
Speaking at the 2023 NATO Youth Summit on Monday, Under Secretary of War for Policy Colin Kahl said, “The effort to assist the Ukrainians has put stress” on the country’s arms industry.

He said the US needs to act both unilaterally and collectively with its European allies to address the issue.

“Unilaterally, we are making billions of dollars of additional investments in our [arms] industrial base and our supply chains to make them more resilient and responsive and to increase overall capacity,” Kahl said.

The Pentagon’s top policymaker added that they are working to secure congressional spending authorities that he described as “necessary to raise the overall level of production.”

According to Kahl, Washington has provided nearly $40 billion in military assistance to Kiev since the start of the war in 2022.

Biden unveiled his $375 million military aid package for Ukraine in Hiroshima, Japan.

The package will include artillery, ammunition and HIMARS rocket launchers, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The West has supplied Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars-worth of various weaponry since the onset of the Russian military campaign in February 2022 as a security measure against persisting eastern advance of the US-led NATO military alliance and the protection of Russian-speaking population in eastern Ukraine from abusive treatment by Kiev forces.

Russia views the alliance’s efforts to make Ukraine a member and to deploy missiles close to its borders as a direct threat to Russian territory.

The West has supplied Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars-worth of various weaponry since the onset of the Russian military campaign.

Russia has denounced the West’s incessant arming of Kiev as counterproductive measures that would only prolong the conflict.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
6 June 2023
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
6 June 2023
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
6 June 2023
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
5 June 2023
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
5 June 2023
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
5 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
5 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
4 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
By Xavier Villar
3 June 2023
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
3 June 2023
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
3 June 2023
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
3 June 2023