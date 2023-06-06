Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest

Islam Times - A two-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot in the head by the ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers has succumbed to his wounds on Monday.

As the child was laid to rest, his father, Haytham, slammed rights groups that are supposed to be fair with children, adding that any call on them is useless.Mohammad and his father Tamimi were hit by ‘Israeli’ fire near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.The pair were in their parked car outside their home in Nabi Saleh village when they were targeted, according to eyewitnesses.Haytham was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital in Ramallah while his toddler was seriously wounded in the head and evacuated to hospital, where he remained on life support until he was pronounced dead on Monday morning.The Zionist military admitted to shooting the toddler and his father, claiming they mistook them for Palestinian fighters.The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces and settlers have killed at least 119 Palestinians in the West Bank and East al-Quds this year and a further 34 in the Gaza Strip.At least 25 children have been martyred overall.