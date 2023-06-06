0
Tuesday 6 June 2023 - 12:34

Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest

Story Code : 1062265
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
As the child was laid to rest, his father, Haytham, slammed rights groups that are supposed to be fair with children, adding that any call on them is useless.

Mohammad and his father Tamimi were hit by ‘Israeli’ fire near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

The pair were in their parked car outside their home in Nabi Saleh village when they were targeted, according to eyewitnesses.

Haytham was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital in Ramallah while his toddler was seriously wounded in the head and evacuated to hospital, where he remained on life support until he was pronounced dead on Monday morning.

The Zionist military admitted to shooting the toddler and his father, claiming they mistook them for Palestinian fighters.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces and settlers have killed at least 119 Palestinians in the West Bank and East al-Quds this year and a further 34 in the Gaza Strip.

At least 25 children have been martyred overall.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
6 June 2023
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
6 June 2023
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
6 June 2023
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
5 June 2023
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
5 June 2023
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
5 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
5 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
4 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
By Xavier Villar
3 June 2023
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
3 June 2023
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
3 June 2023
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
3 June 2023