Tuesday 6 June 2023 - 22:36

Credit Suisse Takeover to Be Completed by June 12

The deal's completion is subject to the registration statement, which covers shares to be delivered, being declared effective by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and other remaining closing conditions, UBS said in a statement on Monday.

"UBS expects to complete the acquisition of Credit Suisse as early as 12 June 2023. At that time, Credit Suisse Group AG will be merged into UBS Group AG," it said.

UBS shares were indicated 1.1% higher in premarket activity in Switzerland, while Credit Suisse shares were up 0.7%, Reuters reported. 

"We consider the completion of the takeover to be an important step in initiating what we see as a protracted integration process and getting things done," said Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Michael Klien.
