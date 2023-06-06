0
Tuesday 6 June 2023 - 22:40

French Protesters Rally against Pension Reform in Paris

Story Code : 1062370
French Protesters Rally against Pension Reform in Paris
Authorities anticipate between 400,000 to 600,000 protesters across 250 sites nationwide, with 40,000 to 70,000 expected in Paris.

Around 11,000 security officials, including 4,000 in the capital, are deployed to handle the demonstrations. Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez warned of potential riots.

The SNCF railway company is likely to face disruptions, with an average of "nine trains out of ten" running and "normal" traffic on the RATP métro network in the Paris region. One-third of flights from Paris-Orly airport have been canceled.

The government aims to enforce the pension reform law on September 1 and hopes the protests will eventually subside.

Protesters briefly occupied the headquarters of the Paris Summer 2024 Olympics Committee.

In a demonstration against the pension reform law, electricians cut power to a significant area in Issy-les-Moulineaux, a commercial district south of Paris. The blackout affected the headquarters of Orange and France Médias Monde, including FRANCE 24 and Radio France Internationale (RFI).

In the city of Rennes and its metropolitan area, protesters blocking fuel depots disrupted the bus network on Tuesday morning.

Over the past months, massive protests and strikes have been staged in opposition to the government's pension system changes, particularly the increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64. The Constitutional Council partially approved the key aspects of the pension reform plan on April 14, leading to its signing into law by President Emmanuel Macron. Labor unions and opposition parties have organized numerous nationwide general strikes since January.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
6 June 2023
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
6 June 2023
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
6 June 2023
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
5 June 2023
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
5 June 2023
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
5 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
5 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
4 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
By Xavier Villar
3 June 2023
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
3 June 2023
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
3 June 2023
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
3 June 2023