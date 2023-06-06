Canadian Wildfires Ravage over 6.7 Million Acres of Land, Sparking Evacuations

Islam Times - Federal officials reported last week that more than 6.7 million acres of land in Canada have already been consumed by wildfires in 2023, making it one of the most devastating starts to the wildfire season.

As a result, approximately 14,000 individuals were compelled to evacuate Quebec, where over 150 fires have ravaged the region, as per CBC News.Authorities indicated that firefighters successfully contained one wildfire in Nova Scotia on Sunday, but an uncontrolled blaze still persists, covering nearly 100 square miles.The repercussions of the Quebec and Nova Scotia wildfires have extended beyond their borders, with smoky skies reaching as far as the Ohio Valley, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Consequently, air quality advisories have been put into effect on Monday for parts of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Southeastern Minnesota, and the entire state of Wisconsin.In response to the situation, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday afternoon via Twitter, "Today's air quality advisory has been extended to the entire state of Wisconsin, ending at 11:59 p.m., due to wildfire smoke originating from Canada."Minnesota's Pollution Control Agency also took to Twitter, stating that the effects of the Quebec wildfires continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota due to minimal wind activity. However, the agency expressed optimism that evening thunderstorms would disperse smoke particles and improve air quality.Concerns over air quality prompted alerts to be issued to residents of the Midwest and Northeast regions of the United States. These warnings, particularly targeted at "sensitive groups" such as older adults, children, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma, highlighted the potential health risks associated with poor air quality.A recent study conducted by Stanford University, published last fall, revealed a significant escalation in the number of individuals who experienced at least one day of unhealthy air quality due to wildfire smoke over the past decade. The research findings indicated a more than 27-fold increase in such cases.The health risks posed by air pollution resulting from wildfire smoke are severe. Inflammation, weakened immune systems, and an elevated susceptibility to asthma, lung cancer, and other chronic respiratory diseases are among the potential consequences.