0
Tuesday 6 June 2023 - 22:52

Raisi: Iran Deterrence Power Source of Regional Stability, Peace

Story Code : 1062373
Raisi: Iran Deterrence Power Source of Regional Stability, Peace
Addressing the unveiling ceremony of the 'Fattah' hypersonic missile on Tuesday morning, Raisi said, "Defense and missile industries have become indigenous in Iran."

As Iran does not import its defense weapons, therefore nothing can threaten to marginalize this advanced industry, the Iranian president noted.

“We produce missiles to protect ourselves against our enemies so that they don’t think about attacking our country,” he added.

Iran's deterrence power is the source of stability and peace for the countries of the region, Raisi underlined.

On Tuesday morning, the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Aerospace Force unveiled the 'Fattah' indigenously-developed hypersonic missile.

The Iranian hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers, hits speeds of Mach 13-15 and can breach and destroy all anti-missile shields.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
6 June 2023
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
6 June 2023
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
6 June 2023
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
5 June 2023
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
5 June 2023
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
5 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
5 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
4 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
By Xavier Villar
3 June 2023
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
3 June 2023
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
3 June 2023
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
3 June 2023