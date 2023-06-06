Raisi: Iran Deterrence Power Source of Regional Stability, Peace

Islam Times - Iran's deterrence power is the source of stability and peace for the countries of the region, Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said in the unveiling ceremony of the 'Fattah' hypersonic missile on Tuesday.

Addressing the unveiling ceremony of the 'Fattah' hypersonic missile on Tuesday morning, Raisi said, "Defense and missile industries have become indigenous in Iran."As Iran does not import its defense weapons, therefore nothing can threaten to marginalize this advanced industry, the Iranian president noted.“We produce missiles to protect ourselves against our enemies so that they don’t think about attacking our country,” he added.Iran's deterrence power is the source of stability and peace for the countries of the region, Raisi underlined.On Tuesday morning, the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Aerospace Force unveiled the 'Fattah' indigenously-developed hypersonic missile.The Iranian hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers, hits speeds of Mach 13-15 and can breach and destroy all anti-missile shields.