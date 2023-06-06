0
Tuesday 6 June 2023 - 22:54

Two Zionist Soldiers Injured in Heroic Palestinian Op Southern Nablus

Story Code : 1062374
The operation took place as a Palestinian vehicle rammed them near their checkpoint.

According to ‘Israeli’ Channel 12, one of them sustained injuries in his lower limbs, while the other was injured in his pelvic part. Both were transferred to hospital.

Immediately after the operation, the Zionist occupation forces blocked the Zaatara and Huwara checkpoints in the area.

According to ‘Israeli’ media, the vehicle that was involved in the operation managed to flee the scene, and the Zionist military raised alertness, blocking all sub-roads in the town of Huwara.
