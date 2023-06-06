0
Tuesday 6 June 2023 - 23:04

US Reacts Angrily to Hypersonic Missile by Imposing Sanctions

Story Code : 1062376
In a statement on Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned a network of seven individuals and six entities in Iran, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and Hong Kong in alleged connection with Iran’s ballistic missile program.

The US Treasury further claimed that "This network has conducted financial transactions and facilitated procurement of sensitive and critical parts and technology for key actors in Iran’s ballistic missile development, including Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) and its affiliated organizations, Parchin Chemicals Industries (PCI), Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), Iran Electronics Industries (IEI), and P.B. Sadr, which is PCI’s key intermediary for the procurement of parts to develop missile propellant."

This angry reaction comes while Iran has every right to develop its defensive capabilities, most notably the indigenous missile program.

The Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled a homegrown hypersonic missile named Fattah on Tuesday.

The hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers, hits speeds of Mach 13-15 and can breach and destroy all anti-missile shields.
 
