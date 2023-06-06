0
Tuesday 6 June 2023 - 23:09

Ulyanov Reacts to EU Statement against Iran Nuclear Activity

Story Code : 1062380
Ulyanov Reacts to EU Statement against Iran Nuclear Activity
The Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that Western states expressed numerous complaints and concerns about nuclear program of Iran at Tuesday's meeting in the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"It’s difficult to take them seriously, because the #US and #E3 can help settle these problems fast if they return to the #ViennaTalks to finalise the agreement on #JCPOA," he also said. 

Moreover, the European Union delivered a statement to the IAEA Board of Governors on the verification and monitoring in Iran in light of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015) on Tuesday.

In their statement, the EU states falsely blamed Iran for not concluding last August's talks to revive the JCPOA. This is while it was the US government that did not respond to a draft text prepared by the European powers to conclude the last year's talks to revive the JCPOA after witnessing the indifference of European countries to its continued violations of the deal since its withdrawal in May 2018.
