Tuesday 6 June 2023 - 23:12

U.S Pays for Killing of Palestinian Children: MFA Spox

Story Code : 1062381

Nasser Kanaani said: Muhammad Haitham Al-Tamimi, a two-year-old child, is the 28th innocent Palestinian child who was martyred by the child-killing Israeli regime this year.He added: The support of the regime's supporters for the continuation of these crimes is responsible from a legal and international point of view.

Nasser Kanaani added: Israel is committing such a horrible crime while the U.S. Secretary of States is recounting Washington's support for the Israeli regime at the Israel lobby (AIPAC) meeting.Kanaani said: In this meeting, the US foreign minister refers to the aid of 3.3 billion dollars per year, plus an additional billion dollars, and the continued efforts to integrate the usurping regime in the region, which is like the US's accomplice in Israel's daily crimes.
