Syrian President Invites Iraqi PM to Damascus for Bilateral Talks
Story Code : 1062382
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has extended an official invitation to Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani to visit Damascus. This development aims at further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries and consolidating regional stability and security.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s media office, Prime Minister al-Sudani received the invitation from the Foreign Minister of the Syrian Arab Republic, Faisal al-Miqdad. During their meeting, the two officials engaged in discussions on various aspects of the relationship between their countries, focusing on potential areas of development. The invitation from al-Assad is indicative of the deep-seated commitment between these two neighboring countries to work together in areas of mutual concern.