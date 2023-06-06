0
Tuesday 6 June 2023 - 23:13

Syrian President Invites Iraqi PM to Damascus for Bilateral Talks

Story Code : 1062382

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has extended an official invitation to Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani to visit Damascus. This development aims at further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries and consolidating regional stability and security.

In a significant step towards regional cooperation, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has officially invited Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani to visit Damascus. The invitation signifies the commitment of both nations to enhance their bilateral relations and to work together for the stability and security of the region.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s media office, Prime Minister al-Sudani received the invitation from the Foreign Minister of the Syrian Arab Republic, Faisal al-Miqdad. During their meeting, the two officials engaged in discussions on various aspects of the relationship between their countries, focusing on potential areas of development. The invitation from al-Assad is indicative of the deep-seated commitment between these two neighboring countries to work together in areas of mutual concern. 
