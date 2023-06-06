Syrian President Invites Iraqi PM to Damascus for Bilateral Talks

Islam Times - The Iraqi Prime Minister received an invitation from Syrian President to visit Damascus and stating Iraq's national security is related to Syria's one.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has extended an official invitation to Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani to visit Damascus. This development aims at further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries and consolidating regional stability and security.In a significant step towards regional cooperation, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has officially invited Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani to visit Damascus. The invitation signifies the commitment of both nations to enhance their bilateral relations and to work together for the stability and security of the region.According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s media office, Prime Minister al-Sudani received the invitation from the Foreign Minister of the Syrian Arab Republic, Faisal al-Miqdad. During their meeting, the two officials engaged in discussions on various aspects of the relationship between their countries, focusing on potential areas of development. The invitation from al-Assad is indicative of the deep-seated commitment between these two neighboring countries to work together in areas of mutual concern.