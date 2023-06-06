0
Tuesday 6 June 2023 - 23:15

Netanyahu, Al-Sisi Hold Phone Call after Egypt Border Attack

Story Code : 1062384
Netanyahu, Al-Sisi Hold Phone Call after Egypt Border Attack
According to a readout from Netanyahu’s office, Sisi expressed his “deep condolences” over the attack and committed to a “joint and exhaustive investigation.”

However, a spokesman for the Egyptian presidential palace did not mention an expression of condolences, instead simply saying that the conversation “addressed the shooting incident at the Egyptian-Israel border on Saturday, June 3, 2023, that led to the deaths of border security personnel.”

The spokesperson, Ahmed Fahmy, also noted that the phone call was initiated by Netanyahu.

“The president and prime minister of Israel have affirmed the importance of full coordination to uncover all the circumstances of the incident,” he added in a brief statement.

Both sides, meanwhile, affirmed “commitment to upholding the two countries’ peace treaty and security coordination,” The Times of Israel reported.

Three Israeli soldiers were killed early Saturday at a guard post close to the Harif military base.
