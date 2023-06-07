0
Wednesday 7 June 2023

Assad Receives Lebanon’s Ex-President Aoun in Damascus


In a meeting held between the two presidents, Assad said he sees that Lebanon’s strength lies in its political and economic stability and that the Lebanese people have the potentials to make this stability through dialogue and consensus, and the most significant is by adhering to the principles of not betting on changes.



“General Aoun played a role in maintaining the fraternal relation between Syria and Lebanon for the interest of the two countries,” Assad added, expressing his confidence in the Lebanese capability to overcome all the problems and challenges and devote the role of their national and constitutional institutions.

“Syria and Lebanon cannot consider their challenges in isolation from each other,” according to Assad, who noted that the Arab-Arab rapprochement that took place recently and was manifested in Arab League Jeddah Summit will positively affect Syria and Lebanon.

Aoun, for his part, stressed that the Lebanese people adhere to their national unity despite all circumstances.

He also considered that Syria has overcome the difficult and serious stage thanks to the awareness of its people and their faith in their army and leadership.

General Aoun further underlined that Syria’s prosperity will have positive impact on Lebanon and its people.
