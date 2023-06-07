0
Wednesday 7 June 2023 - 20:48

Medvedev: Russia Has to Stop The Enemy, Launch an Offensive

Story Code : 1062556
Medvedev: Russia Has to Stop The Enemy, Launch an Offensive
“The enemy has long promised a great counter-offensive. And it seems to have already started something,” Medvedev, who now serves as the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging application.

He further stated: “We have to stop the enemy and then launch an offensive.”

Earlier, Medvedev that Ukraine's counteroffensive should not be underestimated because Kiev, along with its Western allies, is “ready to do anything to wipe our country off the face of the earth.”

He also underlined that Ukraine was forced to launch an attack to “justify the received loot and weapons.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
Palestine to UN: Blacklist ‘Israel’ As Child Rights Violator
Palestine to UN: Blacklist ‘Israel’ As Child Rights Violator
7 June 2023
Russia Holds West Responsible for Dam Disaster
Russia Holds West Responsible for Dam Disaster
7 June 2023
Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia
Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia
7 June 2023
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
6 June 2023
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
6 June 2023
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
6 June 2023
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
6 June 2023
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
5 June 2023
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
5 June 2023
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
5 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
5 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
4 June 2023