0
Wednesday 7 June 2023 - 21:00

Iran to Exhibit Latest Nuclear Achievements in Imam Khamenei’s Attendance

Story Code : 1062566
Iran to Exhibit Latest Nuclear Achievements in Imam Khamenei’s Attendance
A group of Iranian nuclear staff will convene a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday.

Referring to Imam Khamenei's support for new nuclear technologies, Eslami added, "Fortunately, in the past decades, Iran's nuclear technology has witnessed increasing and speedy progress."

In this meeting, Iranian nuclear staff will benefit from the wise guidelines of the Leader in order to achieve the goals of the AEOI's 20-year comprehensive strategic document as much as possible.

Iran's latest nuclear and industrial achievements will be showcased in an exhibition on the sidelines of this meeting, the country’s nuclear chief also said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
Palestine to UN: Blacklist ‘Israel’ As Child Rights Violator
Palestine to UN: Blacklist ‘Israel’ As Child Rights Violator
7 June 2023
Russia Holds West Responsible for Dam Disaster
Russia Holds West Responsible for Dam Disaster
7 June 2023
Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia
Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia
7 June 2023
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
6 June 2023
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
6 June 2023
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
6 June 2023
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
6 June 2023
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
5 June 2023
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
5 June 2023
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
5 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
5 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
4 June 2023