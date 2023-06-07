Report Reveals MKO’s Role in 2017 Attack on Iran Parliament

Islam Times - A new report has disclosed more details about a terrorist attack on the Iranian Parliament in June 2017, revealing that the terrorist Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) was in cahoots with Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists in the assault.

The terrorist attack on the Iranian Parliament building in Tehran on June 7, 2017, killed 17 people and injured several others. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the fatal operation.New details of the attack, released after six years, indicate that the MKO terrorist group had collected information and masterminded the operation.Tasnim has learned that the MKO terrorist group had obtained the blueprints for the entrances and exits of the Parliament building through acts of espionage and provided them to Daesh terrorists before masterminding the terrorist operation.The MKO agents had obtained the information on the building and its gates after forming links with a Parliament staffer.The individual who had established links with the MKO terrorists in the virtual space used to accompany one of the Iranian lawmakers. During the period of connection, the individual had supplied the MKO terrorists with classified information.The individual, who is now being held in custody by the Iranian security organizations, has confessed to having been asked questions by the MKO’s main intermediary about the blueprints for the Parliament buildings, its entrances and exits, and the number of guards at each gate. The arrestee had reportedly provided the MKO’s main intermediary with a complete blueprint for the Parliament according to the data and documents that had been gathered.A main question asked by the MKO’s main intermediary before the terrorist attack was, “Which gate do you think should be chosen for entrance if an operation would be carried out in the Parliament?”. The arrestee had suggested the gate for the public visitors.Shortly after the blueprints for the entrances and exits of the building as well as the information about the security level and the number of guards at each gate were prepared, five members of the Daesh terrorist group carried out the operation, shooting at 22 ordinary people and Parliament staffers, killing 17 and injuring 5 others.The MKO - listed as a terrorist organization by much of the international community - fled Iran in 1986 for Iraq and was given a camp by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.They fought on the side of Saddam during the Iraqi imposed war on Iran (1980-88). They were also involved in the bloody repression of Shiite Muslims in southern Iraq in 1991 and the massacre of Iraqi Kurds.The notorious group is also responsible for killing thousands of Iranian civilians and officials after the victory of the Islamic revolution in 1979.More than 17,000 Iranians, many of them civilians, have been killed at the hands of the MKO in different acts of terrorism including bombings in public places, and targeted killings.