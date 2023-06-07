ISIL Claims Attack on Senior Taliban Governor in Badakhshan

Islam Times - ISIL has claimed responsibility for a car bombing that killed the deputy governor of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province.

The ISIL terrorist group, in a statement, claimed responsibility for the attack in Badkhakhshan province that killed Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Taliban.Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi and his driver were killed and six civilians were injured in a car bomb explosion on Tuesday.So far, the ISIL terrorists have targeted Taliban administration officials, including claiming responsibility for the killing of the governor of northern Balkh province in an attack on his office in March.