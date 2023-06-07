Putin to Meet with African Delegation to Discuss Ukraine Settlement

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with leaders from several African countries to discuss their initiative for resolving the situation in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Kremlin's press service.

The agreement was reached during a conversation between Putin and South Africa's leader Cyril Ramaphosa. "They discussed issues related to the well-known African initiative for finding ways of resolving the Ukrainian conflict. It was agreed that Vladimir Putin would receive a delegation of a number of African heads of state in the near future," the statement reads.On June 5, the presidents of Egypt, Comoros, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia held video consultations on an African peace initiative for resolving the crisis in Ukraine. South African presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya told TASS on Tuesday that the meeting was a preparatory one, held ahead of the upcoming trip to Moscow and Kyiv by several African leaders.South African President announced on May 16 that the Russian and Ukrainian authorities had agreed to host an African delegation seeking a peaceful resolution of the conflict.Ramaphosa spoke on behalf of six African countries: Egypt, the Republic of the Congo, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia. The Comoros, now the incumbent chair of the African Union, has been added to this list.