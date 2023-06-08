0
Thursday 8 June 2023 - 10:42

Putin Discusses “Joint Projects” with Saudi Crown Prince

Story Code : 1062642
Putin Discusses “Joint Projects” with Saudi Crown Prince
According to the Kremlin readout of the call, the two leaders paid particular attention to “measures to further build up trade and economic ties, the implementation of promising joint projects in the field of investment, transport logistics, and energy.”

They discussed in detail the topic of “ensuring stability in the world energy market” and agreed on the high level of cooperation within OPEC+, as well as the agreements reached at the recent ministerial meeting in Riyadh, the statement added.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov was at the meeting in Riyadh, and on Wednesday met with Rayed Krimly, director of policy planning at the Saudi Foreign Ministry. They discussed regional and international security, “with a particular emphasis on the problem of the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

On Tuesday, MBS hosted the US secretary of state in Jeddah. It was Blinken’s first visit to the kingdom since China helped Saudi Arabia and Iran normalize relations in March.

The State Department said the meeting lasted about 100 minutes and touched on the conflicts in Sudan and Yemen, the potential normalization of relations with the “Israeli” entity, and human rights in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government acknowledged the meeting but gave no specifics.

On Monday, MB hosted President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, a fellow OPEC member whom the US has tried to oust from power through sanctions and a coup.

Relations between Riyadh and Washington have cooled since 2018, when the US accused MBS of ordering the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The 37-year-old crown prince manages the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom for his father, King Salman, who is 87.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Demolition Campaign Will Never Break Palestinian Resolve: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Demolition Campaign Will Never Break Palestinian Resolve: Hamas
IAEA Issues Warning About Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant
IAEA Issues Warning About Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant
8 June 2023
Putin Discusses “Joint Projects” with Saudi Crown Prince
Putin Discusses “Joint Projects” with Saudi Crown Prince
8 June 2023
NATO May Send Troops to Ukraine
NATO May Send Troops to Ukraine
8 June 2023
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
7 June 2023
Palestine to UN: Blacklist ‘Israel’ As Child Rights Violator
Palestine to UN: Blacklist ‘Israel’ As Child Rights Violator
7 June 2023
Russia Holds West Responsible for Dam Disaster
Russia Holds West Responsible for Dam Disaster
7 June 2023
Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia
Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia
7 June 2023
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
6 June 2023
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
6 June 2023
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
6 June 2023
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
6 June 2023
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
5 June 2023