Thursday 8 June 2023 - 11:04

Iran Missile Activities Legitimate Based on International Law: Spokesman

The missile activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are conventional, defensive, and completely legitimate based on international law, Kanaani said on Thursday.

The countries that have a long history of undermining their international obligations in various fields have no right to comment on the legitimate and completely legal defense capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the spokesman added.

Kanaani also considered the AUKUS agreement signed between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States as a clear example of the nuclear powers' political and discriminatory approach in transferring technology and highly enriched uranium to a non-nuclear country in violation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

He then hailed the efforts of the Iranian armed forces for strengthening the defense capabilities of the country.

The Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] unveiled a homegrown hypersonic missile named "Fattah" on Tuesday.

The hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers, hits speeds of Mach 13-15, and can breach and destroy all anti-missile shields.

The United States announced later on Tuesday that it has sanctioned a network of 7 individuals and 6 entities who were allegedly linked with Iran's ballistic missile program in the country, China and Hong Kong.

This angry reaction comes while Iran has every right to develop its defensive capabilities, most notably the indigenous missile program.
