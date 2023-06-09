0
Friday 9 June 2023 - 08:53

Gantz Beats Netanyahu in New Poll

A poll conducted on June 7 to June 8 of over 500 participants asked them who they would vote for if elections were held today, and who was more suitable to be Prime Minister: Benjamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz.

31 mandates, is the highest number of mandates Gantz and “National Unity” have received since May 5.
Gantz's gains came from undecided and non-voters deciding to vote - not from “Likud” and “Yesh Atid” voters switching to him. 

“Likud” and “Yesh Atid” remained stable, both maintaining their mandate count at 26 for “Likud” and 18 for “Yesh Atid”.

The polling remained steady across the board with the only changes outside of “National Unity’s” gain being a reduction in one mandate from both “Hadash” and “Religious Zionism” from 6 to 5 mandates. 

45% of respondents preferred Benny Gantz as Prime Minister over incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu who received 38%, with 17% being unsure. Gantz's figures have risen over the course of the past month from 41% at the start of May, while Netanyahu saw a sharp rise from his early May polling of 33% to 38% he has maintained this figure since then.
