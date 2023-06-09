Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ Digital Agency claimed it has prevented a significant cyberattack on several Zionist governmental websites, the cybersecurity body announced.

The attack was a sophisticated Distributed Denial of Service [DDoS] attack, in which the websites were targeted by over 18,000 endpoint devices from 117 different countries. Zionist officials believe that a state actor is behind the cyberattack.The agency is responsible for ensuring the security of sensitive government agency websites, including those of Mossad, Shin Bet, and the Bank of ‘Israel.’"This is the most significant attack we have experienced in recent times," Hagay Perlmutter, the director of the cyber ‘defense’ division in the agency, told Ynet in a conversation.Perlmutter claimed that the attack was thwarted, among other things, using machine learning-based tools developed by the agency following previous attacks."On March 14, 2022, we were targeted by the sixth-largest DDoS attack in the world, which resulted in 46 minutes of unavailability," he explains. "Since then, we have learned a lot, and today, when we identify such an attack, we have a solution that provides ‘defense’ within a very short timeframe, a matter of minutes."