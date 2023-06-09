0
Friday 9 June 2023 - 20:57

Lebanon A Nation of Resistance: Southerners Defend Their Land, Army Soldiers Point RPG at ’Israeli’ Tank

Story Code : 1062923
The people managed to remove part of the barbed wires, while another part remained in place.

The villagers threw stones at the 'Israeli' occupation forces and their vehicles, and in response, the frightened occupation forces deployed a Merkava tank.

According to live coverage, at least one Lebanese citizen was teargassed when the Zionist military threw that gas bombs at people gathering in the area. Also, a Lebanese car has been hit by a teargas bomb fired on the same area.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army soldiers took fighting positions and aimed their weapons at the 'Israeli' occupation forces as part of confronting them. However, the UNIFIL forces stood just watching the Zionist forces attack the people of Kfarchouba.

Soon after, the 'Israeli' occupation forces brought fortifications of soldiers from the occupied Semmaqa site to the point of tension with the Lebanese Army soldiers.

Most recently, cautions calm prevailed in the place while the exchanged alertness between the Lebanese Army and the occupation forces continued.

In comments on the development, MP of the region Qassem Hashem considered that what is going on today means that we are in front of the phase of continuing the liberation of the rest of our occupied land.

“This affirms the importance of the national strategy, which is represented by the equation of the Army, People, and Resistance,” Qassem added.

‘Israeli’ Ynet commented on the Kfarchouba tension by saying: It is an unusual incident in which a Lebanese Army soldier was instructed to aim an RPG at an ‘Israeli’ tank and vehicle on the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine.
