IOF Wraps Up Major Drill Focused on Multi-Front War with Iran, Hezbollah

Islam Times - The apartheid “Israeli” entity views Hezbollah as the most significant military threat with an estimated arsenal of nearly 150,000 rockets and missiles that can reach anywhere in the “Israeli” occupied Palestinian territories.

To this extent, the “Israel” Occupation Forces [IOF] on Thursday wrapped up a two-week drill in which it mobilized almost all military unites. The drills focused on a potential multi-front war with Iran and its allies across the Middle East, such as the Lebanese Hezbollah.The exercises – dubbed “Firm Hand” – involved troops from the standing and reserve army, from nearly all units. According to the IOF, the drills included ground forces simulating fighting on the “Israeli” entity’s northern frontier with Lebanon, the Air Force carrying out mock airstrikes “deep in enemy territory,” Navy operations at sea, intelligence units working around the clock, and cyber units simulating electronic warfare.The IOF said that during the first week, the 91st Territorial Division carried out exercises that simulated “defense scenarios in large numbers along the Lebanese front” and “wide-ranging offensive scenarios.”The “Israeli” Air Force [IAF] practiced “the opening of intense combat, complex aerial defense scenarios that included thousands of interceptions, outlining strategic strikes deep in enemy territory, achieving aerial superiority in the region and extensive striking of thousands of targets using hundreds of aircraft.”In the second week, the 36th Armored Division and 91st Territorial Division carried out another drill simulating lengthy fighting in “Israel’s” northern frontier.“During this week, the IAF focused on assisting and cooperating in maneuvering and practiced aerial mobilization of forces, supplying logistical means by air and artillery support for the purpose of maneuvering,” the IOF said, adding that the IAF also “continued to practice extensive strikes in several arenas.”The IOF said that dozens of Navy vessels also carried out an exercise, which included using “offensive and defensive capabilities”.During both weeks, the IOF’s headquarters practiced carrying out war plans. On Sunday night, the high-level security cabinet convened at the military’s operational command bunker in Tel Aviv to simulate political decision-making during the mock multi-front war.The entity’s Military Intelligence Directorate practiced working to collect intelligence on targets for the forces carrying out the simulated fighting. “In the exercise, hundreds of new real targets were outlined in the combat arenas,” the IOF said.The Computer Service Directorate simulated both cyber warfare and fighting in the electromagnetic spectrum, or radio waves. In the field of cyber warfare, the “Israeli” military said that the IOF practiced attacks simulating relevant cyber threats on their networks and assets.The entity’s “Home Front” Command carried out various exercises simulating attacks on civilian areas. Residents of Haifa were notified on Tuesday with an alert that popped up on phones and included text with simulated instructions for an emergency.The IOF said that the Strategy and Third-Circle Directorate, tasked with the military’s Iran file, “practiced the strategic planning of the campaign and the international coordination with foreign militaries.”The entity’s Operations Directorate “managed the combat schedule and commanded over the operational processes in the General Staff’s main administrative headquarters, as part of improving and practicing the operational system and its readiness for war,” the IOF said.The Northern Command, as part of the two major exercises, practiced maneuvering efforts, intelligence gathering, and firepower by various units, the IOF said.The Central and Southern commands meanwhile, practiced “a variety of intensive operational scenarios and counterterrorism activities,” the IOF said, including shooting attacks and infiltrations.The Ground Forces Training Center in the southern “Israeli” occupied Palestinian territories also hosted a US Army battalion for a joint drill with the IOF’s 7th Armored Brigade, the military said.