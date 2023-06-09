0
Friday 9 June 2023 - 21:00

Trump Charged With 37 Counts in Classified Documents Case

The 37-count indictment was made public a day after the former president was charged in the case by a grand jury in US District Court in Miami.

Among other allegations, the indictment says Trump showed classified documents to other people in 2021, after leaving office.

Also charged in the indictment was Trump’s valet, Walter Nauta.

Trump is due to be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday, the day before his 77th birthday.

Thirty-one of the counts accuse Trump of willful retention of national defense information. He is also charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice; withholding a document or record; corruptly concealing a document or record; concealing a document in a federal investigation; scheme to conceal; and false statements and representations.

The indictment notes, “As he departed the White House, TRUMP caused scores of boxes, many of which contained classified documents, to be transported to The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he maintained his residence.”

“TRUMP was not authorized to possess or retain those classified documents,” the indictment says.

Earlier Friday, two of his lawyers resigned from representing him in the classified documents case, and in another pending federal criminal investigation for his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.
