Army Cmdr.: Enemies Engaged in Hybrid War to Harm Iran

Islam Times - Iran’s adversaries are working to undermine the Islamic establishment by waging a hybrid war, says the commander of the Army’s Air Defense Force.

“Our enemies are well aware of the creativity and intelligence of young Iranians. They seek to harm the country and the Islamic establishment through a hybrid war,” Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard said on Friday.The commander said the competent young Iranians have made remarkable progress in all sectors, including at various military levels.Iran’s Army, particularly its powerful Air Defense Force, is equipped with the “most advanced weapons and equipment” designed and manufactured by the young elite Iranians, he stated.Sabahi-Fard said the state-of-the-art equipment at the Army’s disposal has contributed to the country’s deterrence power.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made grand headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.He said that Iran maintains its military power and poses no threat to the regional countries, adding that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.In May, Sabahi-Fard said the Army is in possession of the world’s top radar and missile systems.