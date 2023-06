Islam Times - A collision between two trams in Turkey’s northern province of Samsun left at least 26 people injured, one severely, according to preliminary reports.

In the accident that occurred in Samsun's Canik district on Friday morning, two trams belonging to Samsun Light Rail System [SAMULAS] slammed into each other close to the Piazza stop, as per Anadolu Agency reports.A large number of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority [AFAD], firefighters and medical teams were dispatched to the site of the accident after being notified about the accident.The medical teams transferred the injured to nearby hospitals in the city by ambulances.