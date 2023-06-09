New Railroad Section Inaugurated in Northwest Iran

Islam Times - Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi on Friday inaugurated a new section of the northwestern railroad that connects Bostanabad to Tabriz, the capital of East Azarbaijan province.

The second phase of Tabriz-Mianeh railroad project, a 44-km route that connects Bostanabad to Tabriz, was put into operation during a presidential visit to the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan.The new section reduces the length of rail links with the northwestern regions by 114 kilometers. It also decreases the travel time by train from capital Tehran to Tabriz by four hours.Considering that the travel time from Tehran to Tabriz is 8 hours by road and 12 hours by rail, many passengers preferred the road route to the railroad. The travelers are now expected to change their mind and choose train to go to Tabriz.The new railroad section will also increase the transport of goods and passengers by train, cut environmental pollution, and improve transportation productivity and safety.Mianeh to Bostanabad railroad had been inaugurated in November 2019 in six parts with a total length of 132 km.The Mianeh-Bostanabad-Tabriz railroad project is about 203 km long and has 10 stations.The project has been carried out with reliance on domestic technical know-how and technologies.