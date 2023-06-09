Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Conducts Missile Test, Israeli Enemy Claims 2 Martyrs in WB

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance in Gaza conducted on Friday a missile test, firing a rocket at the sea off the Strip.

Palestinian media outlets reported the missile test, indicating that it comes in the context of enhancing the defense capabilities of the resistance factions.The Palestinian health ministry announced on Friday that a Palestinian citizen was martyred this morning by Israeli soldiers at the Rantis checkpoint northwest of Ramallah, while an elderly in Gaza also died of his past wounds.According to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry it was notified of the martyrdom of the 29-year-old Mahdi Samir Mohammad Bayadseh on Friday morningMeanwhile, the Israeli media, citing the occupation military’s statement, said that a Palestinian man was shot dead at a checkpoint in the West Bank early Friday morning.On the other hand, 55 thousand worshippers performed Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.