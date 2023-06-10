0
Saturday 10 June 2023 - 11:12

Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation

Story Code : 1063046
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
Ali Fayyad, a member of Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese parliament, made the remarks in reaction to “Israeli” attacks against people protesting the entity’s digging operation in Lebanese lands near the village of Kfar Chouba.

Lebanon’s Resistance is closely monitoring developments near “Israeli”-occupied lands, he said, adding that it "is ready for any potential escalation."

He said the Resistance will not allow the enemy to persist in its aggression and the regime will have to pay the costs if it continues to cross Lebanon’s red lines.

"Nobody should think that the Resistance can tolerate any harm to our sovereignty or aggression against our people and regions," Fayyad told Al-Manar TV channel in an interview on Friday.

The village has been a scene of protests over the past week after the regime set up barbed wires and began digging a tunnel into the area.

On Friday, “Israeli” troops fired tear gas to disperse people protesting the digging operation on the edge of Kfar Chouba hills, leaving some civilians and Lebanese troops suffering breathing problems.

Lebanese forces were on alert in the area and reinforcements were brought in.

In a statement, the “Israeli” military claimed protesters tried to damage a border barrier and threw stones at “Israeli” troops in the area. The military said forces responded with “riot dispersal means,” which typically means tear gas or stun grenades.

Kfar Chouba hills and the nearby Shebaa Farms are Lebanese territories occupied by the regime in 1967.

Andrea Tenenti, a spokesman for the UN peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL, said on Friday peacekeepers are on the ground working to decrease tension in the area.

“We have urged the parties to utilize our coordination mechanisms effectively to prevent misunderstandings, violations, and contribute to the preservation of stability in the area,” Tenenti said. He added that UNIFIL leadership is in contact with the parties, seeking a solution.

“We call upon both sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions along the blue line that may escalate tensions,” Tenenti told AP.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
10 June 2023
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
10 June 2023
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
10 June 2023
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
9 June 2023
MBS Threatened to Inflict ‘Major’ Economic Pain on US Amid Oil Feud
MBS Threatened to Inflict ‘Major’ Economic Pain on US Amid Oil Feud
9 June 2023
Devil’s Alliance: Netanyahu, Blinken Talk Military, Intelligence Cooperation
Devil’s Alliance: Netanyahu, Blinken Talk Military, Intelligence Cooperation
9 June 2023
US to Send New $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine
US to Send New $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine
9 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Demolition Campaign Will Never Break Palestinian Resolve: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Demolition Campaign Will Never Break Palestinian Resolve: Hamas
8 June 2023
IAEA Issues Warning About Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant
IAEA Issues Warning About Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant
8 June 2023
Putin Discusses “Joint Projects” with Saudi Crown Prince
Putin Discusses “Joint Projects” with Saudi Crown Prince
8 June 2023
NATO May Send Troops to Ukraine
NATO May Send Troops to Ukraine
8 June 2023
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
7 June 2023