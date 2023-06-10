0
Saturday 10 June 2023 - 20:21

Iranian FM: Neighbors, Muslims, Asians Have Priority in Iran’s Foreign Policy

Story Code : 1063161
The top Iranian diplomat held a meeting with the members of the Supreme Council of Community of the Qom Seminary Educators in Qom on Friday.

The foreign minister briefed the clergymen on the course of Iran’s foreign policy and relations in the past two years.

He noted that the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has focused on balanced foreign relations in its foreign policy in order to enhance relations with the countries in various parts of the world.

The neighboring, Islamic and Asian countries have been given priority in Iran’s foreign policy agenda, Amir Abdollahian stated, pointing to a series of achievements of such approach.

The minister also noted that the Foreign Ministry has made efforts to strengthen economic and trade ties with the foreigners, contribute to the domestic economy and livelihood of people, and pay special attention to the Iranian expatriates.
