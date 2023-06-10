No Need for Trans-regional Forces to Ensure Gulf Security: IRGC Navy Commander

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said there is no need for trans-regional forces to ensure the security of the Gulf given that Iran and neighboring countries are cooperating to guarantee the security of the strategic waterway.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri said the Gulf belongs to the countries of this region and they can establish its security themselves.Visiting the Nazeaat region, the IRGC Navy commander added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed and continues to welcome the strategic principle of the alliance and community of the Gulf countries, and the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been de-escalation and has always proven this in practice.He further reiterated the good performance of the IRGC Navy's inherent mission in stabilizing the security of the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz by the brave men of the IRG Navy.The Nazeaat Region is a collection of four islands, Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Siri in the Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz.These islands are considered as the defense fortress of the Strait of Hormuz.