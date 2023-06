Islam Times - Afghan acting Minister for Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi said that 5,000 companies are officially managed by women in Afghanistan, local television channel TOLOnews has reported.

"There is no problem from our side for businesses being run by women in the country. There are 5,000 official companies managed by women," the official was quoted as saying.According to the media outlet, Azizi made the remarks in the southern Helmand province recently, adding that women in Afghanistan also manage about 5,000 companies and firms unofficially.Some pieces of news have been recently released, saying that Afghan women have been facing growing challenges to their right to work.