Syria: Israeli Acts of Aggression against Lebanon to End in Successive Failures

Islam Times - The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates lauded Lebanon for “courageous and valiant resistance” in the face of the Israeli acts of aggression, which will only result in successive failures.

The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the Lebanese people bravely confronted attempts by Israel to undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in an aggression against the southern border village of Kfar Chouba.The statement said Israel now witnesses its own plots for changing the geographic status of the region backfire.It added that Israel’s recurrent acts of aggression on Lebanon will only result in successive failures.Kfar Chouba was the scene of clashes on Friday between demonstrators and Israeli army forces. The troops threw smoke bombs at Lebanese protesters who condemned the regime's bulldozing of their land in the area.The protesters were demonstrating in solidarity with Ismail Nasser, a farmer who on June 7 tried to stop an Israeli bulldozer from destroying his land.Following the incident on Friday, the Lebanese Army announced it had sent troops to conduct extensive patrols “on the border area in the face of the Israeli enemy.”The protesters pelted stones at the Israeli army troops. The Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) forces intervened to quell the tensions.Kfar Chouba, in Lebanon’s southern province of Nabatieh, is located near the Shebaa Farms – territory near the occupied Golan Heights.The UN demarcation line between Lebanon and occupied Palestine, and Lebanon and the Golan Heights is known as the Blue Line.The Blue Line, which was implemented to mark Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000 following 18 years of occupation, passes through Kfar Chouba.It does not constitute an official border, which remains disputed, but rather a withdrawal line.