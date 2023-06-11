0
Sunday 11 June 2023 - 07:26

FM Lauds Iranian Diplomat’s Endurance during Captivity in Belgium

Story Code : 1063227
FM Lauds Iranian Diplomat’s Endurance during Captivity in Belgium
Asadi, who has returned home after suffering around five years of unlawful detention and imprisonment in Germany and Belgium, was welcomed on Saturday by Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian and a group of directors and diplomats at the ministry.

Amirabdollahian congratulated Asadi, his wife and children as well as his Foreign Ministry colleagues on the diplomat’s joyous and dignified return to the homeland.

The foreign minister praised Asadi’s perseverance during the long years of his illegal and exhausting imprisonment in Belgium’s jails as well as his dignified conduct serving to protect national interests and the dignity and grandeur of the country and the great Iranian nation, the ministry’s website reported.

He told Asadi that in the wake of his unlawful arrest and the baseless accusations leveled against him in a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention, “the government, diplomatic apparatus and Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran used all their power and capacity, and by adopting logical and decisive positions and steps, fortunately today we are witnessing the fruition of these efforts and your presence in the country.”

For his part, Asadi briefly explained his time in detention and jail in Germany and Belgium, expressing gratitude for the arduous and effective efforts exerted by the government, Foreign Ministry and Judiciary of Iran to secure his release and foil the plots of Zionists and terrorists to achieve their illegitimate goals.
Comment


Featured Stories
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
11 June 2023
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians' Cause
11 June 2023
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
11 June 2023
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
10 June 2023
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
10 June 2023
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
10 June 2023
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
10 June 2023
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
9 June 2023
MBS Threatened to Inflict ‘Major’ Economic Pain on US Amid Oil Feud
MBS Threatened to Inflict ‘Major’ Economic Pain on US Amid Oil Feud
9 June 2023
Devil’s Alliance: Netanyahu, Blinken Talk Military, Intelligence Cooperation
Devil’s Alliance: Netanyahu, Blinken Talk Military, Intelligence Cooperation
9 June 2023
US to Send New $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine
US to Send New $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine
9 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Demolition Campaign Will Never Break Palestinian Resolve: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Demolition Campaign Will Never Break Palestinian Resolve: Hamas
8 June 2023