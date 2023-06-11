FM Lauds Iranian Diplomat’s Endurance during Captivity in Belgium

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian admired the steadfastness of Asadollah Asadi, the Iranian diplomat who was recently released after spending about five years in Belgian and German prisons on false "terror-related" charges.

Asadi, who has returned home after suffering around five years of unlawful detention and imprisonment in Germany and Belgium, was welcomed on Saturday by Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian and a group of directors and diplomats at the ministry.Amirabdollahian congratulated Asadi, his wife and children as well as his Foreign Ministry colleagues on the diplomat’s joyous and dignified return to the homeland.The foreign minister praised Asadi’s perseverance during the long years of his illegal and exhausting imprisonment in Belgium’s jails as well as his dignified conduct serving to protect national interests and the dignity and grandeur of the country and the great Iranian nation, the ministry’s website reported.He told Asadi that in the wake of his unlawful arrest and the baseless accusations leveled against him in a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention, “the government, diplomatic apparatus and Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran used all their power and capacity, and by adopting logical and decisive positions and steps, fortunately today we are witnessing the fruition of these efforts and your presence in the country.”For his part, Asadi briefly explained his time in detention and jail in Germany and Belgium, expressing gratitude for the arduous and effective efforts exerted by the government, Foreign Ministry and Judiciary of Iran to secure his release and foil the plots of Zionists and terrorists to achieve their illegitimate goals.