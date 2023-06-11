0
Sunday 11 June 2023 - 07:34

Thousands Join Anti-Netanyahu Protests for 23rd Straight Week

The protesters turned out in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on Saturday and also in other cities, including Haifa and Rehovot, respectively in the northern and central parts of the occupied territories.

The rallies began more than five months ago when the regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his decision to push the overhaul plan through the Knesset.

The plan is aimed at curtailing the authority of the regime's Supreme Court and giving politicians greater powers over the selection of judges.

Israeli regime's extremist and far-right cabinet, which is made up of Netanyahu's Likud party and its ultra-Orthodox allies, says the changes are necessary to reverse what it describes as decades-long overreach by the judiciary.

Several Zionist officials have warned that the entity is facing a "real danger" as back-to-back protests have hit cities amid bitter rifts over the extremist direction of the regime. They include the regime's head, Isaac Herzog, who has warned of "collapse" and "implosion." 

Protesters also carried a poster with half the face of Netanyahu and half the face of deceased Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, reading, 'Bibi Escobar'.

Faced with overwhelming public pressure, Netanyahu announced a "pause" in his bid to enact the plan back in late March.

Last month, however, he vowed to "continue our efforts to reach understandings as broad as possible" on the judicial overhaul plan.
