Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria

Islam Times - The Arab Parliament has issued a call for support in maintaining the security, stability, unity, and sovereignty of Syria.

During the 5th session of the third legislative term held on Saturday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo, members expressed their eagerness to aid Syria's return to the Arab League and Arab Parliament.The Parliament emphasized its desire for increased Arab involvement in finding a purely Syrian-Arab solution to the ongoing crisis in Syria, free from external interference. Members also praised the return of Syrian parliamentarians to their seats in the Arab Parliament and wished them success in their tasks.Furthermore, the Arab Parliament urged Arab countries, international communities, and donors to provide support for Syria's developmental, economic, and social conditions. The adoption of initiatives, projects, and investments in Syria would contribute positively to the development, reconstruction, and sustainable growth.In summary, the Arab Parliament has called for support in maintaining Syria's security and sovereignty while promoting its development through increased involvement from both Arab countries and international communities.