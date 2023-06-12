0
Monday 12 June 2023 - 06:13

IRGC Successfully Tests Multirotor Bomber Drone

Story Code : 1063384
IRGC Successfully Tests Multirotor Bomber Drone
The multicopter was designed, developed, and produced by experts from the Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of the IRGC.

This lightweight rotorcraft has the capability to carry a 7-kilogram bomb and drop it on a target from an altitude of 500 meters.

Moreover, the new IRGC drone can simultaneously carry and launch 10 small missiles, targeting various objectives.

This vertical takeoff and landing aircraft is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) equipped with more than two engines for vertical ascent. Such aircraft are suitable options for special operations units due to their ability to operate in any terrain and their ease of use.

Terrorist groups operating in the country's northwestern and southeastern borders often exploit hard-to-reach areas for their activities. Therefore, the deployment of such equipment, which is capable of executing missions in various geographical conditions and is cost-effective compared to other methods, is a suitable choice for the IRGC ground force.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
12 June 2023
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
12 June 2023
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
12 June 2023
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
By Sadegh Fereyounabadi
11 June 2023
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
11 June 2023
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians' Cause
11 June 2023
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
11 June 2023
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
10 June 2023
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
10 June 2023
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
10 June 2023
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
10 June 2023
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
9 June 2023