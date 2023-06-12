0
Monday 12 June 2023 - 06:18

Turkish, Egyptian FMs Discuss Mutual Ties via Phone

Shoukry congratulated Fidan for his new post and the two ministers discussed bilateral relations.

Diplomatic relations between Turkey and Egypt have been maintained at the level of chargé d'affaires on both sides since Egypt’s 2013 military coup, which overthrew the late President Mohammed Morsi.

However, two sides have taken steps to normalize the ties in recent months.

Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sissi was among the leaders who called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye’s south dubbed the “disaster of the century,” and Cairo sent humanitarian aid to the country after the disaster.
