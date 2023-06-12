0
Monday 12 June 2023 - 06:30

Several Killed, Wounded in Vietnam Police Station Attacks

Story Code : 1063388
Six people were arrested in connection with the shootings in Cu Kuin district of Dak Lak province, according to the ministry of public security's website, Singaporean Channel News Asia-CNA reported. 

Investigators were searching for more suspects, it said.

The attacks on the police headquarters of both Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes occurred in the early hours of Sunday, according to the site.

It said a number of people, including police, local officials and civilians were killed and wounded but did not provide exact figures.

The Central Highlands, home to a number of ethnic minorities, is considered a sensitive area for Vietnam's authoritarian government and has long been a hotbed of discontent over issues that include land rights.

Some tribes in the area - collectively known as Montagnards - sided with the US-backed south during Vietnam's decades-long war. Some are calling for more autonomy, while others abroad advocate independence for the region.

Gun violence is extremely uncommon in Vietnam, where it is illegal for citizens to own firearms and the black market for weapons is limited.

Four people were shot dead at an illegal cockfighting betting ring on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh city in January 2020.

In another rare shooting in 2016, two senior officials in northern Yen Bai province were killed by a colleague at their office before the gunman shot himself.
