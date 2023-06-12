0
Monday 12 June 2023 - 06:32

Leader Stresses Preservation of Iran’s Nuclear Infrastructure

During a meeting with nuclear experts and officials in Tehran on Sunday, the Leader pointed out the West's history of breaking promises and commitments, stressing their lack of trustworthiness.

Ayatollah Khamenei acknowledged the significant efforts made by Iranian nuclear managers, authorities, and activists to establish crucial infrastructure for the country's nuclear industry.

While open to reaching agreements, the Leader firmly stated, "Nothing is wrong with (reaching) agreements, but the infrastructure must remain intact. They must not be harmed. They are the fruit of others' endeavors."

Ayatollah Khamenei also highlighted the enemies' exploitation of the false claim that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons to target the nation. He emphasized that the claim is nothing more than a lie, and the enemies are well aware of it.

"For twenty years, the enemies have presented us with a nuclear challenge because they know that progress in the nuclear industry is key to our scientific advancement," the Leader stated. "The excuse of nuclear weapons is a lie, and they (the enemies) know it too."

The Leader reaffirmed Iran's commitment to its Islamic principles, clarifying that the country has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons.

“Based on our Islamic basis, we do not want to go towards (nuclear) weapons. Otherwise, they (the enemies) would not have been able to stop it, as until now they could not stop our nuclear developments,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The Leader described the nuclear industry as a crucial element of the country's power, credibility, and strength, emphasizing its pivotal role in advancing various fields.

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the positive impact of the nuclear industry on technical, economic, and health sectors, and its contribution to an improved quality of life.

Additionally, he emphasized its significance in enhancing Iran’s global and international political position.

Regarding the 20-year nuclear challenge, the Leader praised the extraordinary ability and talent of Iranian youth in overcoming obstacles, including sanctions, threats against scientists, and assassinations.

He condemned the inhuman, unfair, and bullying logic employed by opponents who hold unrealistic expectations beyond existing safeguards agreements.

Ayatollah Khamenei further revealed the unreliability of promises made by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the opposing parties in the talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.
