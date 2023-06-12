Syrian Foreign Minister Travels to Riyadh

Islam Times - The Syrian Foreign Minister arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday evening to participate in the second meeting of foreign ministers of Arab countries with their counterparts from the Pacific Islands.

The second meeting of the foreign ministers of the Arab countries with the countries of the Pacific Islands has started on Sunday at the level of experts.Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan praised on Sunday the Arab world’s trade and economic partnership with China while underscoring the importance of this relationship and the mutual desire to boost it.Faisal Mekdad's trip to Riyadh was made upon the official invitation of his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan.This is the third visit of the Syrian Foreign Minister to Saudi Arabia in the last three months.